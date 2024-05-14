NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2024 – Teil 2
Microsoft fügt in den nächsten Tagen weitere Inhalte dem Abonnement „Xbox Game Pass“ auf PC und Xbox-Konsolen hinzu. Wie immer gibt es Spiele aus verschiedenen Genres sowie ein paar Vorteile für Ultimate-Mitglieder und mehr. Ende Mai 2024 werden auch wieder ein paar Spiele das Abo verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Mai – Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Mai – EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play
- 16. Mai – Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- 21. Mai – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 23. Mai – Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- 23. Mai – Hauntii (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Mai – Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Mai – Humanity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Mai – Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 04. Juni – Firework (PC)
- 04. Juni – Rolling Hills (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Mai)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pac-man Museum+ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint
- Ab 15. Mai – Minecraft: 500 Minecoins
DLCs / Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns
- Ab 15. Mai – Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary
- 15. Mai – Starfield Update
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung