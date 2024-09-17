Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im September 2024 – Teil 2

Ein weiterer Monat neigt sich dem Ende zu und Microsoft wird wieder neue Inhalte dem Xbox Game Pass hinzufügen. Dabei handelt es sich um drei Spiele und diverse andere Inhalte. Leider werden Ende des Monats auch neun Titel den Game Pass verlassen. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 19. September – Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. September – Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- 24. September – Ara: History Untold (PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (30. September)
- Gotham Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Loop Hero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- My Time At Portia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)
- Valheim (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – The First Descendant: Season 1 Invasion Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Bright Idea Weapon Charm
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hawked: Plunder Pack 2
DLCs / Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Milepost Zero
- 20. September – EA Sports FC 25 Early Access
- 30. September – Starfield: Shattered Space
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung