Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2025

Ein neuer Monat ist angebrochen und diejenigen unter euch, die das Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement haben, erwarten wieder verschiedene Titel für PC und Xbox-Konsolen, die die nächsten Tage hinzugefügt werden. Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 3. April – Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 3. April – All You Need is Help (Konsole)
Jetzt enthalten im Game Pass Standard
- 3. April – Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S)
Jetzt enthalten im Game Pass Standard
- 3. März – Wargroove 2 (Konsole)
Jetzt enthalten im Game Pass Standard
- 8. März – Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 8. April – South of Midnight (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 9. April – Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 8. April – Blue Prince (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 15. April – Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. April)
- Botany Manor
- Coral Island
- Harold Halibut
- Homestead Arcana
- Kona
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Turbo Golf Racing
Ultimate Perks
- The First Descendant: Beyond the Void Bundle – ab sofort
- Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack – ab sofort
- Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote – ab sofort
DLCs / Updates
- Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul – ab sofort
- Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition Update – ab sofort
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 – beginnt heute
- Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose Erweiterung – 8. April
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung