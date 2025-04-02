Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2025

Marcel Schmidt2. April 2025

Ein neuer Monat ist angebrochen und diejenigen unter euch, die das Xbox Game Pass-Abonnement haben, erwarten wieder verschiedene Titel für PC und Xbox-Konsolen, die die nächsten Tage hinzugefügt werden. Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • 3. April – Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 3. April – All You Need is Help (Konsole)
    Jetzt enthalten im Game Pass Standard
  • 3. April – Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S)
    Jetzt enthalten im Game Pass Standard
  • 3. März – Wargroove 2 (Konsole)
    Jetzt enthalten im Game Pass Standard
  • 8. März – Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Konsole und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 8. April – South of Midnight (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 9. April – Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 8. April – Blue Prince (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 15. April – Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. April)

  • Botany Manor
  • Coral Island
  • Harold Halibut
  • Homestead Arcana
  • Kona
  • Orcs Must Die! 3
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  • Turbo Golf Racing

Ultimate Perks

  • The First Descendant: Beyond the Void Bundle – ab sofort
  • Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack – ab sofort
  • Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote – ab sofort

DLCs / Updates

  • Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul – ab sofort
  • Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition Update – ab sofort
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 – beginnt heute
  • Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose Erweiterung – 8. April

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

