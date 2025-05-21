Xbox
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2025 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidt21. Mai 2025

Der Xbox Game Pass hält diesen Monat noch weitere neue Inhalte für die Abonnenten bereit. Neben diversen Spiele, DLC, In-Game Vorteile und mehr, kommen auch 15 Spiele für Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) hinzu (Game Pass Ultimate-Mitglieder). Hier die Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 22. Mai – Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Standard
  • 22. Mai – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Standard
  • 22. Mai –  S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Standard
  • 22. Mai – Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 27. Mai –  Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 28. Mai – To a T (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 29. Mai – Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 29. Mai – Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 3. Juni – Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 3. Juni – Symphonia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

15 weitere Spiele kommen am 23. Mai zu Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

  • Brütal Legend
  • Costume Quest 2
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Max The Curse of Brotherhood
  • Neon Abyss
  • Quantum Break
  • Rare Replay
  • ScreamRide
  • State of Decay Year-One
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (31. Mai)

  • Cassette Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Firework (PC)
  • Humanity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Remnant 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ultimate Perks

  • 22. Mai – Throne and Liberty: Commander- und Firefly-Gegenstände
  • 29. Mai – Tom Clancy The Division 2: EMS-Outfit

In-Game Vorteile

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 2
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Smite 2: Summer Fun Medusa Drop

DLCs / Updates

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker
  • 22. Mai – Sea of Thieves: Saison 16

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

