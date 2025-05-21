Cloud-GamingNewsPCXB1XSX
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2025 – Teil 2
Der Xbox Game Pass hält diesen Monat noch weitere neue Inhalte für die Abonnenten bereit. Neben diversen Spiele, DLC, In-Game Vorteile und mehr, kommen auch 15 Spiele für Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) hinzu (Game Pass Ultimate-Mitglieder). Hier die Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 22. Mai – Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Standard
- 22. Mai – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Standard
- 22. Mai – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Standard
- 22. Mai – Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 27. Mai – Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 28. Mai – To a T (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 29. Mai – Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 29. Mai – Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 3. Juni – Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- 3. Juni – Symphonia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
15 weitere Spiele kommen am 23. Mai zu Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)
- Brütal Legend
- Costume Quest 2
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Max The Curse of Brotherhood
- Neon Abyss
- Quantum Break
- Rare Replay
- ScreamRide
- State of Decay Year-One
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (31. Mai)
- Cassette Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Firework (PC)
- Humanity (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Remnant 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ultimate Perks
- 22. Mai – Throne and Liberty: Commander- und Firefly-Gegenstände
- 29. Mai – Tom Clancy The Division 2: EMS-Outfit
In-Game Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 2
- Jetzt verfügbar – Smite 2: Summer Fun Medusa Drop
DLCs / Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker
- 22. Mai – Sea of Thieves: Saison 16
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung