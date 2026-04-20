Xbox
Xbox
NewsPCXB1XSX

Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2026 – Teil 2

Marcel Schmidtvor 22 Stunden

Noch 10 Tage bietet der April 2026 und das bedeutet auch weitere Spiele, die dem Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Microsoft-Konsolen hinzugefügt werden. Zwar gibt es für den restlichen Monat keine In-Game Vorteile oder DLCs/Game Updates, dafür aber neun Spiele (+1 Spiel Anfang Mai). Hier die komplette Übersicht:

Bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • 21. April – Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
    Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
  • 21. April –  Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC)
    Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
  • 21. April – Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 23. April – Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 28. April –  Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 29. April – Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium und PC Game Pass
  • 30. April – Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 30. April – Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 30. April – TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 5. Mai – Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
    Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (30. April)

  • Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Creatures of Ava (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Endless Legend 2 (PC)
  • Goat Simulator (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Hunt Showdown 1896 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • NHL 24 (EA Play) (Cloud und Konsole)
  • Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Marcel Schmidtvor 22 Stunden
Schaltfläche "Zurück zum Anfang"
WordPress Cookie Hinweis von Real Cookie Banner