Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im April 2026 – Teil 2

Noch 10 Tage bietet der April 2026 und das bedeutet auch weitere Spiele, die dem Xbox Game Pass auf PC und Microsoft-Konsolen hinzugefügt werden. Zwar gibt es für den restlichen Monat keine In-Game Vorteile oder DLCs/Game Updates, dafür aber neun Spiele (+1 Spiel Anfang Mai). Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 21. April – Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
- 21. April – Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC)
Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
- 21. April – Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 23. April – Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 28. April – Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 29. April – Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium und PC Game Pass
- 30. April – Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 30. April – Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 30. April – TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 5. Mai – Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (30. April)
- Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Creatures of Ava (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Endless Legend 2 (PC)
- Goat Simulator (Cloud und Konsole)
- Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Hunt Showdown 1896 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- NHL 24 (EA Play) (Cloud und Konsole)
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung