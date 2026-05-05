Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Mai 2026

Das Abonnement Xbox Game Pass wird auch im Mai 2026 um diverse Spiele und mehr für PC und Konsolen aus dem Hause Microsoft erweitert. Bereits heute gibt „Final Fantasy V“. In den kommenden Tagen folgen Titel wie „Wuchang: Fallen Feathers“, „Elite Dangerous“ sowie „Forza Horizon 6“ und „Subnautica 2“ (Game Preview). Hier die komplette Übersicht:
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 30. April – inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Ab heute verfügbar – Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 6. Mai – Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 6. Mai – Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
- 6. Mai – Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; Teil von Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
- 6. Mai – Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 6. Mai – Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
- 7. Mai – Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 11. Mai – Outbound (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 12. Mai – Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 12. Mai – Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 12. Mai – Elite Dangerous (Cloud und Konsole)
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
- 14. Mai – DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass
- 14. Mai – Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 19. Mai – Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Diese Spiele verlassen bald den Game Pass (15. Mai)
- Galacticare (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Planet of Lana (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
DLC / Game Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight Bloodbound Release Update (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
- Sea of Thieves: Last Ship Standing
In-Game Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Warships: Legends (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung