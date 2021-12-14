NewsPCXbox OneXbox Series X
Xbox Game Pass – PC- und Xbox-Spiele im Dezember 2021 Teil 2
Das Jahr 2021 neigt sich langsam dem Ende zu und Microsoft macht nochmal weitere Spiele mit dem Xbox Game Pass verfügbar. Mit Dabei ist unter anderem „Serious Sam 4“, „Among Us“ und „Mortal Kombat 11“. Hier die Übersicht.
Bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Townscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 15. Dezember – Among Us (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – Broken Age (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – Firewatch (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – The Gunk (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Lake (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Dezember – Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. Dezember – Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Konsole und PC
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass (31. Dezember)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud und Konsole)
- The Little Acre (Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Ark: Survival Evolved – Free Lost Island Map
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft Dungeons: Cloudy Climb (Seasonal Adventures, Season 1)
- Bis 4. Januar verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: New Life Festival Event
Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite Multiplayer: ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle
- 14. Dezember – Rogue Company – Season Four Perk Pack
- 14. Dezember – Gems of War – Borealis Winter Bundle
- 16. Dezember – Vigor: Make it Rain Bundle
- 16. Dezember – Super Animal Royal: Xbox Exclusive Perks Bundle
Xbox Touch Control
- Astria Ascending
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Dicey Dungeons
- Fae Tactics
- I Am Fish
- One Step From Eden
- Ring of Pain
- Sable
- The Gunk – Bald erhältlich
Weitere Informationen rund um das Abo findet ihr auf der Homepage (siehe hier) und hier bei uns: KLICK!
Quelle: Pressemitteilung